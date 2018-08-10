हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi school rape case

Delhi school rape case: How did rapist enter premises, question angry parents

A Class 2 student was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the institute premises.

Delhi school rape case: How did rapist enter premises, question angry parents
ANI photo

New Delhi: Protesting against the alleged rape of Class 2 student inside New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) school in Gole Market, several parents gathered outside the premises questioning the security arrangements of the institute. 

'Even women have to register their entry before going inside the school. How did a man enter just like that?' questioned an agitated parent.

A Class 2 student was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the institute premises on Thursday. 

The accused, 37-year-old Ram Asre, had been working in the school for around a month and is a permanent electrician employed with the NDMC. 

Asre allegedly took the six-year-old victim inside a pump room within the school premises and raped her. 

The incident came to light after the minor's mother found her bleeding from private parts after returning from school on Thursday. On enquiring, the child narrated the incident to her parents, said the police. 

Asre has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under the relevant section of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

With agency inputs

