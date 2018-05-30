IAF helicopter brought in to douse massive Delhi fire

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force helicopters have sprung into action as the fire that broke out in Delhi's Malviya Nagar could not be doused even 12 hours after the blaze occurred. Air Force's MI 17 helicopter has been deployed to douse the fire. "Have launched a Mi 17 helicopter for Bambi operations from Palam to try and contain the fire at Malviya Nagar godown in Delhi," the Indian Air Force said on Wednesday.

A massive fire had broken out in a rubber factory in Malviya Nagar at around 5 pm on Tuesday. Firefighting operations are underway and are likely to continue for a few more hours. "Fire is under control now. 15 fire tenders are currently at the spot. It will take 3-4 more hours to completely douse the fire," a fire officer said.

#SavingLives : Indian Air Force launches a #MLH class helicopter for Fire Fighting Operations with Bambi Buckets from AFS Palam to contain fire at #MalviyaNagar , New Delhi, Today. @SpokespersonMoD @nsitharamanoffc @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/4QAa2uIgXP — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 30, 2018

Several vehicles were gutted in the fire that broke out at an auto pond of the police in the area on Tuesday evening. Several shops in the locality have also came in contact with the devastating fire.

A call regarding the fire was received at Saket police station at 5.16 PM. "On reaching the spot it was found that the fire broke out at an auto pond in Sector 5 of Pushp Vihar," DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said. The auto pond houses case property of the police's south district. "It was found that many vehicles have caught fire," he said.

No casualties have been reported however a lot of vehicles were damaged in the fire, said the officer.

Police said that it was found that a truck was being loaded with rubber sheets at the warehouse situated at Khirki Extension area when the vehicle suddenly caught fire and it was also spread to the building, where more rubber sheets were stored.