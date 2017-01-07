If you are travelling by Delhi Metro, you should know about these rule changes
New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for the security of Delhi Metro, has brought about certain changes in rules followed onboard Delhi Metro. Anyone traveling by Delhi Metro must be aware about the latest changes:
In the wake of increase in number of crimes against women (for example the Bengaluru mass molestation case), the Delhi Metro has now allowed women to carry knives. It has also allowed them to carry matchboxes and lighters inside the metro trains.
Small knives, lighters and matchboxes are off the restricted items list for Metro travel in Delhi.
The decision was taken by the CISF in the wake of thousands of these articles piling up at its depot in Shastri Park, an official of the force said.
Though the items have never been counted, CISF officials said 100-odd lighters and matchboxes are seized on an average daily at present at different stations.
"Apart from one lighter and one matchbox per passenger, we have also allowed passengers to carry tools. We received several requests as labourers travel by metro and carry tools for work," a CISF official said.
