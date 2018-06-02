हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi dust storm

IMD issues dust storm warning for Delhi on Saturday, dip in maximum temperature

The IMD has warned that dust storm and thunderstorm are likely to hit Delhi and the NCR region on Saturday evening.

Representational image

NEW DELHI: A day after a dust and thunderstorm hit Delhi and the NCR region, the weather department has again issued a dust storm warning for the national capital on Saturday evening.

 "The sky was mainly clear in the morning. However, there is a possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening," an India Meteorological Department official forecast for the National Capital Region.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 54 percent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, he said.

A day after Delhi and the NCR region was hit by a dust storm on Friday evening, the mercury slipped a few notches in the national capital, bringing some relief from the hot weather.

The dust storm that hit Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad on Friday evening had brought the maximum temperature down from 42 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature had settled at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The temperature recorded in other weather stations were - Palam (25.4 degrees Celsius), Lodhi Road (24.7), Ayanagar (25) and Ridge (25).

(With PTI inputs)

