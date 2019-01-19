हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lalu Prasad Yadav

IRCTC scam: Delhi court extends Lalu Prasad's interim bail till January 28

The interim bail to the RJD chief was granted by Delhi's Patiala House court.

IRCTC scam: Delhi court extends Lalu Prasad&#039;s interim bail till January 28

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended till January 28 the interim bail granted to RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam cases filed by the CBI and the ED.

The interim bail to the RJD chief was granted by Delhi's Patiala House court.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also extended the interim bail granted to Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the CBI case till January 28.

On the said date, the court will pronounce order on the regular bail application of Lalu Prasad and others.

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Tags:
Lalu Prasad Yadavirctc scamDelhiPatiala House courtRJDBihar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close