हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IT raid

IT raids at 16 premises linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot in alleged tax evasion case

The searches are being conducted in connection with a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others.

IT raids at 16 premises linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot in alleged tax evasion case

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department (ITD) on Wednesday conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. The raids were conducted on at least 16 locations linked with the Delhi minister. The raids are being conducted by a team of about 30 ITD sleuths in and around the national capital.

The searches are being conducted in connection with a tax evasion probe against two construction firms linked to the minister and others. Searches were held at Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Ltd and Corporate International Financial Services Ltd.

Gahlot is the minister for transport, law and revenue and is an Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA from the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency. 
 

Tags:
IT raidIncome Tax raidsDelhiKailash GahlotAAPTax evasion

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close