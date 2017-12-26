ITO metro station molestation case: Delhi's Patiala House Court grants bail to accused

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted bail to the accused who was arrested in connection with two molestation cases at ITO Metro Station.

On November 13, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested at the ITO Metro station.

The incident which was caught on camera showed that the man tried to touch the girl in an inappropriate manner when she was climbing down the stairs of the metro station.

The woman, a journalist by profession, said that he tried to grope her at least twice.

"At first I thought he touched me by mistake but then he groped me again. After that, it took me few seconds to gather myself. There was no security personnel around, otherwise I would've caught him there," she said.

During the hearing on November 17, the Patiala House Court had sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

The accused had allegedly molested two girls, including the journalist on the same day while he was in an inebriated state.