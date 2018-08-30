It's AAP vs AAP in Delhi High Court, next hearing on November 13

NEW DELHI: Besides the mainstream BJP and Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a new political competitor – Aapki Apni Party (Peoples).

The Kejriwal-led party has approached the court after the Election Commission rejected its objection to the registration of the 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a new political party.

The Aam Aadmi Party had sought de-registration of the new party on the grounds that the abbreviation of both the parties would be the same - AAP - which could confuse voters.

In a petition filed in the Delhi High Court, Kejriwal's party claimed that the name of the newly registered party was similar sounding and this may lead to big confusion and chaos among the voters.

The party is also apparently concerned that the new political party may cause a big dent to its vote bank and harm its poll prospects if both contests the elections.

On behalf of Delhi's ruling party, advocate Anupam Srivastava has filed the plea in the High Court seeking its urgent intervention in the matter.

In its plea, Delhi's ruling party has also sought quashing of the EC's July 16 order rejecting its objection against registration of Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) as a political party under provisions of the Representation of People Act.

Responding to its plea, the High Court on Thursday sought response of the Election Commission on a plea by the Kejriwal's party regarding the poll panel's decision to register 'Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)' as a new political party.

Justice Siddharth Mridul issued a notice to the EC and the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) seeking their stand on the plea by AAP seeking de-registration of the newly formed party.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on November 13.