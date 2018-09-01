हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jain Muni Tarun Sagar

Jain Muni Tarun Sagar dies after prolonged illness in Delhi at 51

51-year-old Jain Muni Tarun Sagar was suffering from jaundice. 

Jain Muni Tarun Sagar dies after prolonged illness in Delhi at 51

NEW DELHI: Jain Muni Tarun Sagar - a revered seer - died after a prolonged illness in the wee hours on Saturday in the national capital. He was suffering from jaundice and other ailments.

The revered Jain seer breathed his last at about 3 AM at Radhapuri Jain temple situated in Krishna Nagar area of east Delhi.

He was 51 years old. 

His last rites would he held at Tarunsagaram, Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh later today 

Born on June 26, 1967, in Madhya Pradesh's Dahoh district, the Digambar Jain monk had a massive following in the Jain community.

Tarun Sagar was admitted to a private hospital nearly three weeks back, however, his health failed to improve.

Tarun Sagar had reportedly stopped taking medicine for the past few days following which he was brought to Radhapuri temple where he opted for 'Santhara' - the Jain ritual of fast unto death.

Tarun Sagar's original name was Pawan Kumar Jain.

He left his home in the year 1981 to accept celibacy and lead a life of a muni (monk).

The Digambar Jain monk was hugely popular for his sermons which were termed 'kadve pravachan' since they were critical of common practices and views.

Tarun Sagar's 'kadve pravachan' in Haryana Assembly in 2016 had triggered a huge row.

Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani had courted a controversy by questioning Tarun Sagar's lecture at the Haryana Assembly and had to face legal trouble by the Jain monk's followers.

After a barrage of criticism, Dadlani tendered an apology for his controversial tweet on the Jain monk and deleted it.

He had also apologised to the Jain monk on Twitter.

Tags:
Jain Muni Tarun SagarJain Muni Tarun Sagar diesDelhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close