Jairam Ramesh expresses shock over water seepage question in Rajya Sabha
IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:18
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was "amazed" to hear a question in the Rajya Sabha relating to water seepage in an MP's official residence on Thursday.
The former union minister, after hearing Anil Kumar Sahani of Janata Dal-United, who raised the issue of water seepage in his government accommodation during the Question Hour, expressed shock and said: "How can such a question be asked in the Rajya Sabha"
Sahani said that his government accommodation has a problem of water seepage.
Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Planning, Urban Development Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, then informed the House that problem is due to collection of tree leaves and it has been fixed.
First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:18
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!
- Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights