Jairam Ramesh expresses shock over water seepage question in Rajya Sabha

IANS | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:18

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was "amazed" to hear a question in the Rajya Sabha relating to water seepage in an MP's official residence on Thursday.

The former union minister, after hearing Anil Kumar Sahani of Janata Dal-United, who raised the issue of water seepage in his government accommodation during the Question Hour, expressed shock and said: "How can such a question be asked in the Rajya Sabha"

Sahani said that his government accommodation has a problem of water seepage.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Planning, Urban Development Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, then informed the House that problem is due to collection of tree leaves and it has been fixed.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:18

