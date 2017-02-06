close
JBT scam: Delhi HC to decide on ex-Haryana CM OP Chautala's parole plea

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 09:30
New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Monday will hear the plea filed by Haryana`s former chief minister OP Chautala seeking a six month-parole on health grounds, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers` recruitment scam case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted parole to Chautala to attend his grandson`s engagement function.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader had sought permission to attend his grandson and MP Dushyant Chautala`s `roka` ceremony and the `ring` ceremony to be held on January 2 and January 3.Chautala, his son Ajay Singh Chautala and three others, are serving jail term in the case.

On January 22, 2013, a trial court here had sentenced 55 accused in the case. 

Among those convicted were 82-year-old Chautala`s then political adviser Sher Singh Badshami, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS, and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar, besides 50 others.

A total of 55 persons were convicted under the JBT scam for illegally recruiting 3,206 teacher in Haryana in 2000.The father-son duo, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court. 

With ANI inputs

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 09:30

