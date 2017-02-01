JBT scam: Delhi HC to hear parole application of ex-Haryana CM OP Chautala

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday proceed with the hearing on the parole application of Haryana`s former chief minister OP Chautala in the Junior Basic Training (JBT) Teacher`s recruitment scam case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the case, parole to attend his grandson`s engagement function.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader had sought permission to attend his grandson and MP Dushyant Chautala`s `roka` ceremony and the `ring` ceremony to be held on January 2 and January 3.

Chautala will have to surrender on January 4. Chautala, his son Ajay Singh Chautala and three others, are serving jail term in the case.

On January 22, 2013, a trial court here had sentenced 55 accused in the case.

Among those convicted were 82-year-old Chautala`s then political adviser Sher Singh Badshami, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS, and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar, besides 50 others.

A total of 55 persons were convicted under the JBT scam for illegally recruiting 3,206 teacher in Haryana in 2000.The father-son duo, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013 by the trial court.

