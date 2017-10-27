JNU missing student case: Court reserves order on CBI plea

New Delhi: A court here on Friday reserved its order on CBI`s plea seeking early hearing on the application seeking consent of nine students for a lie detection test in connection with the missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that he will deliver his order on October 30 on plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI plea came after the Delhi High Court asked the probe agency to seek early hearing in the trial court, which had earlier adjourned the matter for January 2018.

Eight of these students appeared before the court while one sought exemption from personal appearance on health grounds and was represented by his counsel.

Ahmed, 27, an MSc First Year student, went missing on October 15 last year after a fight with alleged members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. However the student body had denied any involvement.