Jolt to Delhi govt, HC stays nursery admission guidelines
Forcing the 298 schools to adhere to the January 7 notification was "arbitrary and discriminatory", the court said.
New Delhi: In a setback to the AAP government, the Delhi High Court has stayed a notification by the Directorate Of Education mandating that private school follow the neighbourhood criteria in nursery admissions.
Putting a stay on the guidelines for nursery admissions in the national capital for the 2017-18 academic session, Justice Manmohan termed it as "unreasonable".
Forcing the 298 schools to adhere to the January 7 notification was "arbitrary and discriminatory", the court added.
The notifications by the Department of Education have made "distance" the primary criterion for admission of tiny tots.
The court remarked that "primary cause of nursery admissions chaos is lack of good schools in Delhi".
With IANS inputs
The court`s judgement came on petitions filed by two school bodies and a couple of parents to challenge the guidelines.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: RSS, BJP praise Kiren Rijiju; Congress wants EC action against MoS Home
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?