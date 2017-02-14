close
Forcing the 298 schools to adhere to the January 7 notification was "arbitrary and discriminatory", the court said.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 13:06
Jolt to Delhi govt, HC stays nursery admission guidelines

New Delhi: In a setback to the AAP government, the Delhi High Court has stayed a notification by the Directorate Of Education mandating that private school follow the neighbourhood criteria in nursery admissions.

Putting a stay on the guidelines for nursery admissions in the national capital for the 2017-18 academic session, Justice Manmohan termed it as "unreasonable".

Forcing the 298 schools to adhere to the January 7 notification was "arbitrary and discriminatory", the court added.

The notifications by the Department of Education have made "distance" the primary criterion for admission of tiny tots.

The court remarked that "primary cause of nursery admissions chaos is lack of good schools in Delhi".

With IANS inputs

The court`s judgement came on petitions filed by two school bodies and a couple of parents to challenge the guidelines.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 13:06

