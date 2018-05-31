Kejriwal's fresh dig at Modi, says people miss educated PM like Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that people are missing an educated PM like Manmohan Singh.

"People missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh Its dawning on people now - PM to padha likha hi hona chahiye (The PM must be well educated)," Kejriwal tweeted.

Along with his tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief shared a news article on how the falling of Rupee value would affect investments in India in the coming years.

Kejriwal's appreciation to Manmohan Singh was apparently a dig at PM Modi, accusing him of holding a fake college degree.

Ahead of stepping into the world of politics, Dr Manmohan Singh had a sound academic career. He pursued DPhil from Oxford University and had served as a faculty in Delhi School of Economics. He was also the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India during 1982 to 1985.

Unlike before, the Delhi Chief Minister praised two-term Prime Minister whom he had earlier called 'Dhritrashtra', a mythological character from the Mahabharata. He was infamous for turning a blind eye to the misdeeds of his clan.

In October 2013, Kejriwal had tweeted, "A corrupt Congress made Manmohan Singh its face at Centre. Manmohan failed to check corruption within Congress and his own Govt."

While campaigning during the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, he had called his rival Kiran Bedi as the 'Manmohan Singh of BJP'.