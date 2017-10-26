Killed Priya to unite with second wife, confesses Delhi restaurateur

NEW DELHI: New chilling details have emerged in the murder mystery of Priya Mehra, who was shot dead in west Delhi in front of her two-year-old son.

Her husband, Pankaj Mehra – a Delhi-based restaurateur – has confessed to kill Priya in order to united with second wife Aisha.

34-year-old Priya died of two bullet injuries in the early hours of Wednesday. At the time, Pankaj told police that she was shot by unknown assailants while they were travelling with their toddler in a car in Shalimar Bagh.

"He wanted to make it look like the lender killed his wife. Pankaj Mehra also has a second wife," Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere told news agency IANS.

The businessman had claimed that he was unable to pay back the money borrowed from a man and claimed the lender was behind the murder.

Dumbere said that Pankaj Mehra has during the interrogation accepted that he murdered his wife.

"On sustained interrogation, the husband Pankaj Mehra has finally confessed of killing his wife Priya Mehra. He is being taken along with the team to recover the weapon," he said.

The police further said that their two-year-old son might have been present at the time of the murder, but asleep in the car.

Pankaj regularly fought with his Priya over his extra-marital affair with Aisha, according to reports.