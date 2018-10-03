हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Kisan Kranti Padyatra: Delhi Police issues special traffic advisory; Follow these routes

Follow these routes to avoid any traffic snarls. 

IANS photo

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special route advisory Wednesday anticipating large gatherings in connection with the ongoing farmer's protest.

In a tweet, the police said, “In view of the large gathering of protestors on Meerut Expressway ( NH-9 - earlier NH-24 ) the motorists coming from Ghaziabad and NOIDA to Delhi are advised to take following routes as per their convenience.”

The routes are: 

1. Take NOIDA Link Road to reach Sarai Kale Khan - Ashram - Barapulla flyover via Nizamuddin Flyover. 
2. To reach ITO take Vikas Marg 
3. To reach Darya Ganj - Chandni Chowk - Kashmere Gate - Tis Hazari take Geeta Colony flyover.

Another option for motorists coming from NOIDA 
Via DND flyover - Ring Road - Ashram - Barapulla flyover. - Via Kalindi Kunj - Road No. 13-A - Santa Vihar - Mathura Road-turn left for Badar Pur or turn right towards Ashram. 

Motorists coming from Ghaziabad may take: 
1. GT Road - Dilshad Garden - Shandara - Kashmere Gate. OR
2. Mohan Nagar- Bhopura - Wazirabad.”

 

In another traffic alert, the Delhi Police said that the NH-24 is now open for movement.

Following a day-long agitation, the Delhi Police late on Tuesday night opened the barricades at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border allowing the entrance of farmers, who were stopped during `Kisan Kranti Padyatra`.

The `Kisan Kranti Padyatra`, which was started on September 23 by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, ended at the Kisan Ghat - the memorial of farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh - in the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The farmers are demanding loan waivers, reduction in electricity tariff and pension for those above 60 years of age. 

Delhi PoliceTraffic advisoryKisan Kranti PadyatraFarmers protest

