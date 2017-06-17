Kumar Vishwas hits out at AAP's 'palace politics' after posters call him 'traitor'

New Delhi: Hours after posters appeared outside the Aam Aamdi Party's office in Delhi demanding the ouster of Kumar Vishwas, the senior party leader on Saturday lashed out at the party's "palace politics".

Around two dozen posters were found on the wall outside the party office at 206, Rouse Avenue.

"BJP's close friend, traitor and not poet, one who attacks from behind, traitors like this should be thrown out of the party," the posters read.

The posters also thanked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey for speaking the "truth" about Vishwas.

Albeit the posters with the AAP symbol and photos of senior party leaders, including Dilip Pandey and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were later removed, the damage had been done.

Vishwas, who was recently appointed the party's Rajasthan affairs in-charge, made a pointed remark that he would ensure the workers under him adhered to the AAP's "core principles" and went back to its "basics".

He briefly attended a farmers' convention organised by the party at the Constitution Club here, where the body language of the leaders was reflective of the internal dissidence.

"We (AAP) did not come into being for these conspiracies and palace politics hatched by five-six people. We are for the causes based on which the party was born at the Ramlila Maidan. The party will fight the Rajasthan polls on its real principles," Vishwas told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

Earlier, he had held a "coterie" around Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal "responsible" for the party's recent poll debacles, while distancing himself from the official party line of "manipulation" of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Drawing on characters from the Ramayana, the poet- turned-politician said that during every churning, "demons" did show up.

However, the party distanced itself from the posters.

"A few suspended workers are trying to divide the party leadership by putting up such posters," AAP's social media in-charge Ankit Lal wrote on Twitter.

Notably, former AAP Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey had recently accused Vishwas of being "silent" on the "transgressions" of the BJP.

(With Agency inputs)