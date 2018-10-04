हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Labourer killed in wall collapse incident in Rohini

The duo worked as labourers and was living in a rented accommodation in Vijay Vihar.

Labourer killed in wall collapse incident in Rohini
Representational Image

New Delhi: One person was killed while another was injured after a wall of a house collapsed near a private hospital in Rohini on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Avinash (18) while Vikas (25) sustained injuries on his left leg and has been admitted to Jaipur Golden hospital.

A call about the incident was received at 5.35 pm and three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service said.

The duo worked as labourers and was living in a rented accommodation in Vijay Vihar.

Tags:
DelhiLabourer Killedwall collapsedRohini

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close