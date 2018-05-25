Delhi's Lajpat Nagar flyover to re-open on Friday

New Delhi: The second carriageway of Lajpat Nagar flyover, from Moolchand to Ashram, which was closed on May 15 for repair work, will be re-opened for vehicular movement on Friday, a PWD official said on Thursday. Though traffic police had given permission to close the carriageway till May 31, the public works department completed the repair work before the deadline.

Due to the closure of carriageway for the repair of gap developed, vehicles going towards Ashram from Moolchand were diverted from under the flyover, causing traffic jams between Lajpat Nagar and the AIIMS.

A PWD official said witnessing traffic snarls on the stretch, the department expedited the work of fixing the expansion joints and completed it before the deadline. "The work which was started on May 15 was completed within seven days and we kept the carriageway closed for three more days to strengthen the joints. The flyover is ready to be opened from Friday," official said.

Ring Road is one of the most important arterial roads in the city carrying a heavy volume of traffic.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed in important areas like AIIMS, South Extension, Moolchand and Lajpat Nagar due to closure of the flyover carriageway. The other carriageway of the flyover was repaired in January this year.