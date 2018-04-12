Light rains in parts of Delhi-NCR; Delhiites call it 'beautiful rainy morning'

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a pleasant morning on Thursday, with many parts of the region experiencing light rains and drizzle. The sky was overcast and mild breeze flew across Delhi-NCR bringing the temperature down.

Apart from Delhi, light rains were experienced in Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad as well. Some of the regions experienced overnight drizzling. There was no reports of any damage because of the rain.

There were also reports of air quality in Delhi being at “acceptable” level following the overnight rain.

Delhiites took to microblogging site Twitter to express their experience about the pleasant morning. Here’s a look at some of them:

Well, it's not everyday when the air in Delhi is this clean. Overnight rain did the trick. #pollutionair #AirQuality #Delhi pic.twitter.com/FFFme9xVXw — Kondadadi Rahul (@krrahulkr91) April 12, 2018

Glorious rainswept Delhi Morning. Would have preferred to be in Lodhi than a plane though #mornings #rain pic.twitter.com/H2XAMMkI9z — saurjyesh (@saurjyesh) April 12, 2018

Hah, today I enjoyed jogging, after rain, the park was looking so beautiful and the air was fresh (which is rare in Delhi)

A beautiful rainy morning to all.

sending Friday vibes — Asma Khan (@m_Asmakhan) April 12, 2018

Weather prediction for the day:

Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated over Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.