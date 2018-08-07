Light showers in Delhi-NCR, intermittent rains predicted for the week

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed light rains on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.9 degrees CelSius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy sky with intermittent rains," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 87 per cent.

Parts of the city also witnessed light rains on Monday, dropping the maximum temperature for the day to 29.1, five notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature for Monday was 26.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average.