Live rounds, boxes of explosives found in Red Fort
New Delhi: Security agencies were thrown into a tizzy after live rounds and boxes of explosives were found in a well inside the Red Fort. The recovery was made during a clean-up drive of the monument on Saturday following which the NSG was informed, a senior police officer said.
"When the wells inside the Red Fort were being cleaned by the ASI, some ammunition and explosive boxes were discovered in one of the wells behind the publication building.
"Police after cordoning the area immediately informed the NSG and army. NSG bomb disposal teams were at the spot," the officer said.
According to NSG officials, they are inspecting some things they got from the Red Fort.
"Five mortars and 44 live rounds were recovered from the well around 5 PM. There were 87 fired rounds that were also found," an NSG official said.
It is suspected to be government ammunition but further probe is underway.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah