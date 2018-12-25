Low visibility affects Delhi airport operations; over 80 flights delayed, 2 cancelled

NEW DELHI: Several flights were delayed, some diverted and two cancelled due to foggy weather conditions at Delhi Airport on Tuesday evening.

According to ANI, flights operations at the Delhi airport were partially suspended due to low visibility conditions forcing the authorities to put departures on hold.

The suspension of flight operations also led delayed more than 80 flights, an official said.

At least two flights were cancelled, five were diverted and 84 were delayed when Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) was in force for around 11 hours, the official said.

Three international and two domestic flights were diverted, he added.

The capital woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Tuesday, with visibility dropping to 50 metres.

The minimum runway visibility required for take-off is 125 metres.

According to the official, since the Low Visibility Take Off (LVTO) requirement is not being fulfilled, the departure of flights was on hold for two hours from around 0715 hours.

The departure of flights resumed at 0916 hours.

The LVP was in place from around 0130 hours to 1215 hours, the official noted.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the busiest in the country and on an average sees more than 70 flight movements per hour.

This includes both arrivals and departures.

(With PTI inputs)