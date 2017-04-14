Mahila Congress district president Rachna Sachdeva accuses Ajay Maken, Shobha Oza of harassment

New Delhi: Internal feud seems to be brewing within the Delhi Congress unit, with party’s district president of Mahila Congress, Rachna Sachdeva accusing senior party leaders Ajay Maken, Shobha Oza and Netta D'Souza of harassing her.

Sachdeva accused Oza of locking her in a room and asking her to tender a written apology for meeting Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over the issue of tickets distribution for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Sachdeva alleged that the tickets were distributed in an unfair manner and the relatives of the Congress leaders got the go ahead to contest the MCD elections.

Shobha Oza denied any wrongdoing and accused Sachedva of playing into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Oza said the elections tickets were distributed in a fair manner and winnability prospects of the candidate were considered before taking the final decision.

Sachdeva has reportedly filed a complaint against the senior leaders at the Tughlaq road police station.