Major fire breaks out in Delhi's Metro hospital; 15 fire tenders rushed

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 23, 2017, 18:47 PM IST
Major fire breaks out in Delhi&#039;s Metro hospital; 15 fire tenders rushed

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in New Delhi's Metro Hospital on Saturday. 

At least 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. 

Some patients suffered minor injuries in the rescue operation in the fire that broke out on the second floor of the Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute, they said.

The fire started in an air conditioning vent and then spread to other floors, a senior police officer said.

A senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services said a call was received at 3.20 PM alerting them about the blaze, which intensified in the next 20 minutes. 

"The fire was controlled by 4.15 pm and completely doused by 4.50 pm," the official added.

Police said that the 84 patients were safely evacuated from the hospital and shifted to its Noida branch.

The cooling operation was underway, the police said, adding that some patients suffered minor injuries in the episode. 

