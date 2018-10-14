हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narela Industrial area

Major fire guts footwear factory in Delhi's Narela industrial area

The footwear factory in the Narela Industrial area was completely ravaged.

Major fire guts footwear factory in Delhi&#039;s Narela industrial area
Pic for representational purpose only

New Delhi: A major fire gutted a footwear factory in the Narela Industrial area in Delhi on Sunday.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

The blaze was reported in the basement, ground and the first floor of a three-floor building and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, police said.

The fire was reported at 7.14 AM and was doused by 10.50 AM, the police added. 

