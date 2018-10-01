हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Man arrested for abducting minor in Delhi

The accused gave 24 hours to the complainant to arrange and hand over the money at Moradabad.

Man arrested for abducting minor in Delhi
Representational Image

New Delhi: A man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly kidnapping his employer's three-year-old son to recover his due from the latter, police said on Sunday. 

A case was registered by the boy's father on Saturday, alleging that his friend who stayed back at his house a day before the incident, allegedly took his son without informing them. The complainant stated that he received a ransom call of Rs 7 lakh for the safe release of his son, said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast).

The accused gave 24 hours to the complainant to arrange and hand over the money at Moradabad. A trap was laid at Jahid Nagar at Moradabad, following which Sahroj Alam (43) was arrested and the child was also recovered, the officer said.

During interrogation, Alam said he worked as a manpower supply agent for the complainant. He decided to kidnap his employer's son in order to recover a due of Rs 2 lakh, which the complainant sought more time to pay, the DCP added.

Tags:
DelhiMoradabadJahid Nagar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close