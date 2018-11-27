Man arrested with live cartridge at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence days after chilli powder attack

A man on his way to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Monday after he was found carrying a live .32mm bullet. This comes barely a week after another man flung chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the Secretariat on November 20.

The man has been identified as Imran, who's a cleric. He was intercepted at the entrance of the CM's residence after the security staff recovered the live cartridge from the wallet. He was scheduled to meet Kejriwal along with a group of 10 to 12 Muslim clerics who requested an appointment to discuss the increase in the salary of Waqf Board.

Imran reportedly took care of the cleanliness of the mosque ahead of namaz offerings.

During police interrogation, the man confessed to procuring the live cartridge from the mosque's donation box, which he kept in his wallet and later forgot about it.

The man has been arrested under the Arms Act. Investigations are underway.

Last week 40-year-old Anil Sharma allegedly flung chilli powder at Kejriwal. He was immediately arrested and later found to be "unstable and incoherent" by the Delhi Police. The Chief Minister's spectacles broke but he was not injured in the attack.

Following the attack, Kejriwal had alleged that political rivals were hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him.

"I've been attacked four times in two years. It's not a minor issue. These attacks aren't taking place, they're being ordered. Humlog inki aankhon ka roda ban chuke hain. Ye log milke mujhe marwana chahte hain. (We have become the biggest obstacles in their path. They want to eliminate. That's why I am being attacked again and again),'' Kejriwal said while responding to questions on the chilli powder attack on him.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Delhi later called a special session of the state assembly to discuss the attack.