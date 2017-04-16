Man falls to death from Delhi mall
IANS | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 22:30
New Delhi: A 40-year-old man died and his associate was critically injured when they accidentally fell off a ladder on Sunday while fixing a glass pane at a south Delhi mall, police said.
The deceased, identified as Jamadar Shah, a resident of Mahavir Enclave in Delhi, and his associate 33-year old Rakesh Shah, a resident of Kakrola, were fixing a glass pane at a height of about 30 feet on the rear-side of Reliance Mall in Sector-13 Dwarka.
"The aluminium ladder they were using imbalanced and both fell down," Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar said.
Jamadar Shah later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Ayushman Hospital, Kumar said.
First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 22:30
