Man kills wife in Delhi, surrenders in police station

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a man killed his wife in Delhi's Bindapur area and then went to the police station and surrendered.

As per reports, the man named Umesh, killed his wife, Meenakshi, at around 11 am on Thursday by strangulating her and then stabbed her in the neck with a knife.

He is said to have married her some ten years back. She was his second wife. As per Umesh, his wife used to trouble him a lot and so he killed her.

He has also supposedly said that Meenakshi used to beat his daughter which he had from his first wife. The daughter used to live with them.

On the other hand, as per Meenakshi's father has said that the couple used to fight regularly after their marriage. The woman had supposedly lodged a complaint regarding this. Umesh was pressurising Meenakshi to take back the case.

The police are said to have lodged a case in the matter and started an investigation.