Man sets house on fire killing his parents, arrested

NEW DELHI: An elderly couple was charred to death after their son set the house on fire. The Delhi police on Sunday arrested the man accused of setting the house ablaze. The incident took place on May 11 in the early in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area.

The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Chedi Lal and his wife 62-year-old Laxmi. Vinay, who was staying with the couple as a tenant, also got injured while trying to rescue the couple.

The son who allegedly set the house on fire is mentally disturbed. he had fled the scene after the incident. The injured neighbour had told the police that he saw the couple's son fleeing from the spot. Locals claimed that the couple's son used to physically abuse his parents.

Another neighbour claimed that he used to forcibly take away money from his mother and would often create ruckus in and around the house.

Police said that the fire broke out at 3.25 am on the ground floor of the building in which the couple was injured. They were admitted to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The couple was staying in a 2BHK house and Lal ran a chaat shop. Their other children also expressed suspicion about their brother's involvement in the incident and said that he would beat his parents and torture them