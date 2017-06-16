Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, quizzed by CBI over AAP's 'Talk To AK' campaign

New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday reportedly quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in AAP's 'Talk To AK' campaign.

According to ANI, the CBI sleuths today reached Manish Sisodia's residence and questioned him in connection with an ongoing inquiry.

The CBI, in a statement later, said, ''there was no raid or search at premises of Manish Sisodia.''

''CBI visit is to seek clarification on certain issues relating to an ongoing Enquiry,'' it said.

"Talk to AK", the maiden interactive session of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was held on July 17 last year. The programme, in which Kejriwal discussed an array of hard issues, was live streamed on the website www.talktoak.com.

Delhi ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that it generated wide interest.

After the announcement of the CBI inquiry, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was "gunning" for the AAP government.

So far, 19 legislators of the party have been arrested in various cases.