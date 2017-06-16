close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, quizzed by CBI over AAP's 'Talk To AK' campaign

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday reportedly quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in AAP's 'Talk To AK' campaign.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:55
Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, quizzed by CBI over AAP&#039;s &#039;Talk To AK&#039; campaign

New Delhi: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday reportedly quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in AAP's 'Talk To AK' campaign.

According to ANI, the CBI sleuths today reached Manish Sisodia's residence and questioned him in connection with an ongoing inquiry.

The CBI, in a statement later, said, ''there was no raid or search at premises of Manish Sisodia.''

''CBI visit is to seek clarification on certain issues relating to an ongoing Enquiry,'' it said.

"Talk to AK", the maiden interactive session of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was held on July 17 last year. The programme, in which Kejriwal discussed  an array of hard issues, was live streamed on the website www.talktoak.com

Delhi ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that it generated wide interest.

After the announcement of the CBI inquiry, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was "gunning" for the AAP government.  

So far, 19 legislators of the party have been arrested in various cases.

TAGS

Manish SisodiaCBI raidTalk to AKAAPDelhi

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video