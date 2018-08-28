Manish Sisodia 'finally' gets permission by Modi govt to travel to Moscow

NEW DELHI: Hours after he alleged that the Central government is not allowing him to travel to Moscow for the World Education Conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that he has 'finally' got the permission. "Finally, GoI gave permission which was pending since 10 days, for World Edu. Conf, (sic)" he said in a tweet.

"It would be my privilege to represent India's knowledge legacy in front of world's edu. ministers & help them know- how it can help in making the world a better place to live (sic)," Sisodia added.

Earlier in the day, he had lashed out at the Narendra Modi government alleging that the Centre is blocking his visit to Moscow. In a series of tweets, Sisodia had said that it's unfortunate that the government is not giving him permission to attend the conference and speak about the reforms brought by the AAP government in the education sector in the national capital.

"I was invited to speak about Delhi Education reforms at the World Education Conference, Moscow. I was supposed to leave tonight but it's unfortunate that Govt of India has not given permission. It's pending 'under process' for last 10 days," he had tweeted earlier in the day.

"Delhi’s education reforms have been getting international press coverage in past few months. It’s unfortunate that PM Modi doesn’t want this to reach int. platforms. Sir! Delhi is also part of India! If our schools get international recognition, it’s a matter of pride for India," he had tweeted.

The Delhi government has been taking a series of steps for the betterment of education in the national capital. Just recently, Sisodia, who also holds education portfolio, had said that all government schools would be free up to Class 12.

"Education in all govt schools would be100% free up to class 12th. Though there was no fee up to class 8th but still a nominal fee was being charged from class 9th onward. Today it was decided to scrap this fees also," he had said.

He had also said that the Alumni Association of govt school students will be launched soon. Under the project, the government will be inviting alumni to work for uplifting of schools.