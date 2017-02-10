Manoj Tiwari begins yatra to highlight 'failures' of AAP govt

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari today kicked off a yatra to highlight the "failures" of the AAP government on various fronts including water supply, electricity, health care and installation of CCTV cameras.

Tiwari said that every day, he will display a video clip during his yatra on the "failure" of the AAP government and apprise the people about how AAP has "misused" power.

The yatra was flagged off by Union minister Vijay Goel and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Tiwari also questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "silence" over the death of inmates at Asha Kiran Home for mentally challenged children and women, and alleged that post-mortem reports have "confirmed" that they died of "starvation".

The BJP leader also raised the issue of Kejriwal writing to the Chief Secretary over the incident, saying "it is very unfortunate that a chief minister has to write CS to take action in the case".

"I want to ask Kejriwal whether the office of CS is far away from the CM's office?" he said.

"Is it the sensitivity of any CM? Before coming to politics, Kejriwal used to hold candlelight march if there was any untoward incident against girls. Why is the CM silent now?" he asked.

Tiwari also claimed that through "reliable sources", he has got to know that after municipal elections, the government has planned to increase power tariff in the national capital.

"It is learnt through an RTI reply, the government has spent Rs 3,478 crore on power subsidy in the last two years, but it is still not able to put pressure on power companies to bring down electricity rates. The Kejriwal government has failed on this issue as well," Tiwari said.

He said that during his 'yatra', he will expose how Kejriwal has allegedly deputed his relatives, AAP volunteers in the government and indulged in "corruption".

"Kejriwal sahab has left the Congress behind in deputing relatives by misusing power...The government has failed to install CCTV cameras across the city. So far, only seven CCTV cameras have been installed," Tiwari added.