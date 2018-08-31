हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Masked men go on stabbing spree in Delhi; two dead, 6 injured

The stabbing took place in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri locality.

Representational image

NEW DELHI: Two masked men went on a rampage, attacking and stabbing people randomly in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri locality, leaving two dead and at least six seriously injured.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday.

After the initial investigation, the police suspected that the killings were the fallout of a rivalry between two groups for dominance in the area.

Karan Veer (47) and Dinesh (32) were walking outside their house when they were stabbed to death by the two men, the police said. 

The accused then went on to stab Vinay, Irshad and two other men while fleeing from the area, police said.

A Delhi Jal Board worker, Suresh, who was sitting outside his house after dinner, was also stabbed by the attackers.

None of the victims has any criminal record, the police said.

Police informed that around 10 days back, there was a fight between two groups over dominance in the locality in which a man was badly injured.

The man later succumbed to his injuries.

The police suspected that his accomplices had come to find the men responsible for the attack on their friend but when they could not trace the suspected attacker, they went on a stabbing spree, police said.

Some suspects have been detained in the case. 

(With PTI inputs)

