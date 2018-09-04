हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Massive blaze in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar godown in Delhi, 2 killed

At least 2 people were reportedly killed and five others were injured due to the blaze.in in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. 

NEW DELHI: A massive blaze was reported at a godown in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on Tuesday.

At least 2 people were reportedly killed and five others were injured due to the blaze, officials said.

As many as 11 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot after a call was received around 4.20 PM about the blaze in the godown.

Rescue operations are underway and efforts are on douse the fire, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Though the cause of the fire is not yet known, a fire brigade official suspected that it might have been caused by the CNG kits kept in the godown there.

