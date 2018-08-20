Massive traffic brings DND to a halt, commuters in Delhi-NCR stuck for hours

New Delhi; A massive traffic jam occurred on Monday morning in and around the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) expressway with commuters stuck at the flyover for hours. The worst hit stretch was the one between Ashram and Nizamuddin flyover, as per a report.

The official traffic handle of Noida traffic police shared that jam happened due to the breakdown of a mini-truck and an auto on the route connecting Noida to Delhi, thus leading the commuters idling their vehicles for hours on the first day of the week.

Due to the snarls, the commuters faced a harrowing time reaching their destination. The situation was even worst on the stretch near the Film City entry gate from Delhi to Noida. Snarls were also faced at the stretch connecting Mayur Vihar to Noida, Sector 15 - Noida and near Mahamaya Flyover.

Here are some of the tweets shared by Noida traffic police:

Several commuters too took to social networking sites to request people to not take the snarl-hit route.

One user Lasya Nadimpally tweeted that she had been stuck at the toll booth for last 45 minutes and has moved only a 100 meter.

Calling the jam a 'nightmare' south Delhi resident Reema Sharma said, "I left for Noida from my place at 8:10. I was stuck at DND for more than one hour and thirty minutes. Vehicles were moving at a snail's pace. It took me almost 2.30 hrs to reach my destination."

Driving to work was nightmarish today. Was stuck for more than two hours at Noida-DND. pic.twitter.com/9ALoqacVCk — Reema Sharma (@reema7sharma) August 20, 2018

As per latest update, the jam seemed to have eased a bit. More details awaited.