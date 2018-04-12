Mayoral elections in Delhi by month-end, SDMC's on April 26

New Delhi: Mayoral polls in the three BJP-controlled municipal corporations in Delhi will be held by the end of this month, senior civic officials said on Wednesday. "The elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and three members of the standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation will be held on April 26," an SDMC official said.

The notification for elections of mayor and deputy mayor of the SDMC has been issued, the official said.

Sources said the mayoral polls in east and north Delhi municipal corporation (EDMC and NDMC) would be held on April 24 and April 27 respectively. The notifications are likely to be issued on Thursday. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act provides for election of mayor and deputy mayor from among the councillors of the corporations in the first meeting of the House every year.

The mayors and deputy mayors get a year-long term in the cities of Union Territories.

The erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated into North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations in 2012.

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in open category.

Last year, the polls were held in the women category.

The incumbent mayors for the three corporations are Preety Agarwal (NDMC), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (SDMC) and Neema Bhagat (EDMC).