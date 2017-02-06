Mercury drops in Delhi; rail services affected due to fog

New Delhi: Mercury dropped four notches below normal in the national capital on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 13.5 degrees Celsius, even as poor visibility affected rail services.

The maximum temperature stood at 23 degrees Celsius and traces of rain was recorded till 8:30 am, a MeT Department official said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.5 degrees Celsius.

"26 north-bound trains are running late and five have been rescheduled," a senior railway official said.

Flight services were, however, not affected, as per the city airport website.

The humidity level oscillated between 63 and 100 percent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies for tomorrow with very dense fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to hover around 23 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.