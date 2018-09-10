Minor tremors felt in Delhi early Monday morning

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Earthquake

 Minor tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbourhood regions in the early hours of Monday morning.

NEW DELHI: Minor tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbourhood regions in the early Monday morning hours.

The earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred 6-km away from Meerut at 6.28 am. The epicentre was Kharkhauda in Uttar Pradesh. According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor's location was 28.823°N / 76.882°E and had a depth of 10.0 km.

Several users took to Twitter to report the incident.

 

