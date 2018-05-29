Miscreants fire several rounds in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, trigger panic among locals

NEW DELHI: Throwing a challenge to Delhi Police, some miscreants opened several rounds of fire in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar locality late on Monday, triggering panic among the local residents.

According to reports, a group of four or five people parked their car outside a house in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar locality and started drinking inside their vehicle late on Monday. While they were partying, they also hit some cars parked nearby.

One of the cars hit by them belonged to Pramod Nagar, the president of Shahdara Bar Association.

After noticing that their car was hit by the car in which the group was partying, Nagar's sons approached them and asked them to leave the place.

The two sides were soon engaged in a heated argument after which the men left the area, threatening Nagar's sons of dire consequences.

The group soon returned along with 40 to 50 people carrying sticks, iron rods and pistols. Waving their weapons in the air, they miscreants fired several shots targeting Nagar's residence.

The mob even smashed Nagar's car, broke its window panes, damaged other vehicles parked nearby and fired several shots at his residence.

The miscreants hurled abuses and dared Nagar and his sons to come out and soon fled from the scene. It has now emerged that the miscreants belonged to Minto Walia.

Nagar's entire family was locked inside their house when the miscreants attacked his house. Though no one was injured in the firing, the indiscriminate firing by the miscreants triggered panic among the local residents.

The incident took place on main road in the Yamuna Vihar locality where there is a heavy traffic movement till 11 pm every day. Although a case has been registered and the police have begun its probe into the matter, the incident has raised questions over Delhi Police's claim of 'Safe Delhi'.