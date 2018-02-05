Mohammad Kaif's message to Ankit Saxena's killers: Real shame, mindset needs to change

NEW DELHI: Former Team India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has a message for the killers of Ankit Saxena, the Delhi-based photographer slit to death by the family of his Muslim girlfriend -- “Mindset needs to change.”

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer wrote: "What age are we living in? One can't love and marry the person of his/her choice. And this is happening in an urban city like Delhi. Real shame on the killers and justice must prevail and more importantly, this mindset needs to change. #AnkitSaxena . #Peaceful ka P bhi nahi raha"

What age are we living in? One can't love and marry the person of his/her choice. And this is happening in an urban city like Delhi. Real shame on the killers and justice must prevail and more importantly this mindset needs to change. #AnkitSaxena . #Peaceful ka P bhi nahi raha — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 4, 2018

Kaif is not the only one to raise his voice against the alleged “honour killing” of Ankit Saxena.

Bollywood actor-director-singer Farhan Akhtar also tweeted, “Horrified to hear about the cold blooded murder of #AnkitSaxena in Delhi. And for what??? #shame Cannot imagine the grief his parents must be going through. My deepest condolences to them. #tragedy”

Horrified to hear about the cold blooded murder of #AnkitSaxena in Delhi. And for what??? #shame

Cannot imagine the grief his parents must be going through. My deepest condolences to them. #tragedy — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 3, 2018

Twenty-three-year-old Saxena had been in a relationship with 20-year-old Shehzadi for the last three years. The duo was planning to marry. However, The girl's family was not happy with the match.

On Friday, he was stabbed to death allegedly by Shehzadi's family, his throat slit. The police later arrested the woman's mother, father, uncle and juvenile brother in connection with the murder.

Earlier, the police released footage of Saxena minutes before his death. Watch it here.