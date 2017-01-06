More trouble for Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi minister Satyendra Jain comes under I-T lens over hawala transactions

New Delhi: Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain​ has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department for allegedly indulging in hawala transfers worth around Rs 17 crore.

Jain has already been questioned thrice by the department for alleged violation of income tax laws.

According to Times Now, it has been found that four companies -- Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited, Akinchan Developers Pvt Limited, Mangalyaatan Projects Pvt Ltd and Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd -- controlled by Jain and his wife had illegally transferred or laundered Rs 16.39 crore from 56 paper/shell companies from 2010 to 2016.

The probe found out that the employees of Jain companies sent cash to three hawala operators -- Jivendra Mishra, Abhishek Chokhani, Rajendra Bansal – who are based in Kolkata.

An I-T document accessed by the channel reads: "The scrutiny of returns of income of these companies has revealed the nature of these hawala operators were disclosed as share application money along with share premium in the books of account of these companies."

As per India Today, the status report of the I-T department states, "(Jivendra) Mishra deposed that accommodation entries were provided to Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions, Mangalyaatan Projects Pvt Ltd and Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd during 2011-2012 through his shell companies."

"Thereafter further inquiry was conducted by the investigation wing of Kolkata wherein a statement Mishra was recorded on August 29. In the statement of Mishra, he said that he was introduced to Satyendra Kumar by his friend Raju Bansal and he was provided cash by the employees of Jain which was transferred to shell companies controlled by him and thereafter equivalent cheques were issued to various companies of Jain," it further says.

"(Rajendra) Bansal further told sleuths that he had introduced Mishra to Jain over telephone and Mishra was also keeping regular contact with Jain and persons of his office to collect cash of hawala transactions. The cash transactions happened under the instructions of Jain. It was stated that funds were transferred by cheque and RGTS to companies Jain in lieu of cash receipts, " the report stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader has, however, rejected the allegations, alleging that he has nothing to do with the hawala operators. The close confidante of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was only summoned for questioning as a witness.

In December, the CBI had conducted raids at Satyendra Jain's OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Nikunj Aggarwal's office at the Delhi Secretariat.