Murder case filed in mysterious death of Class 9 student in Delhi school, 3 detained

NEW DELHI: A case of murder has been registered in connection with the death of the Class 9 student who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his school in Delhi. Police investigating the case scanned the CCTV footage and claimed that he had a fight with four students in which he was injured and later died.

"After scanning the CCTV footage, we transferred the case registered under Section 304 to 302 (murder). We found that he had a fight with 4 students. He fell down after he received punches during the fight and died later," DCP (northeast) Ajit K Singla said.

Three people have been detained so far in connection with the death.

Tusshar, a Class 9 student, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his school's washroom in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar. He was found unconscious by some students in the bathroom and was taken to a hospital. He was later referred to the GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The school administration has claimed that he was suffering loose motions, but the boy's family has alleged that he had a fight with some students and was thrashed.

Police had earlier said that no injury marks were found on the boy's body.

Police are questioning his classmates and the students who had found him in an unconscious state in the bathroom.

The family also alleged that school authorities were trying to shield the students he had a fight with.

Tusshar is a resident of Karawal Nagar. Local residents along with the boy's family members staged a protest at the Karawal Nagar Chowk and demanded a probe into the matter.

Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra said that he is monitoring the situation and is in touch with the police and hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, a Medchal-Malkajgiri District Education Officer (DEO) conducted a preliminary investigation, into the case and will submit the report recommending cancellation of the school’s recognition to the commissioner of School Education Department by Friday evening.