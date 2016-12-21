Najeeb Ahmed case: Delhi Police to conduct lie detector test on missing JNU student's roommate

New Delhi: More than two months after he went missing, the Delhi Police is likely to conduct a lie detector test on missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's roommate Qasim on Wednesday.

This comes after the investigators failed to achieve any breakthrough in the case following a massive search inside the university campus.

Meanwhile, reports also claimed that the Delhi Police has written a letter to social media giant Facebook after it emerged that two profiles with Najeeb Ahmed's name were active till a week after he went missing in October.

The investigators are also likely to conduct a polygraph test on at least ten people depending on their consent for more leads in the missing JNU student's case.

While hundreds of policemen and paramilitary troopers along with Crime Branch sleuths combed the sprawling university campus for the second consecutive day, Najeeb's family openly voiced their scepticism over the efficacy of the police operation.

"We are sceptical whether police is really sincere in this case. They are doing now what should have been done in the very first week, and that too only after the court's orders," Najeeb's brother Mujeeb was quoted as saying.

Najeeb Ahmed went missing from the campus on October 15, reportedly following a scuffle with a few Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists.

Police resumed the search on Tuesday at 9 am and continued until 5 pm and scanned residential, academic and administrative blocks and the forested area. The search involved 20 sniffer dogs apart from mounted police and hundreds of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers.

On the second day, the search operation covered the 1,000-acre forest area around the campus, along with the hostels, dhabas, administrative block, academic centres, sewer lines and drains. Twenty sniffer dogs were part of the search team, police said.

However, Mujeeb said the use of sniffer dogs is "clearly a futile exercise now" as hardly any scent would be left there after two months.

He also accused the police and university administration of going soft on the ABVP activists. The ABVP is the student wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, the ABVP demanded a "thorough probe" into the matter.

"No trace of Najeeb even after two days of massive search operations in JNU... The police should investigate the case thoroughly that includes a thorough interrogation of JNU Students Union office-bearers and other Left activists, such as Umar Khalid, Hamid Raza, Shahid Raza Khan, Akbar Chowdhary, etc.," ABVP leader Saurabh Sharma said.

"There is all possibility that Najeeb might have gone missing owing to a conspiracy woven by the JNU Students Union under the supervision of their political masters. We also demand that these people should be made to undertake lie detector tests," he added.

With PTI/IANS inputs