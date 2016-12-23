Najeeb Jung, who resigned as Delhi Lt Governor, meets PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Outgoing Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday paid a visit to PM Narendra Modi.

In a surprise move, Jung, who had a running battle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday sprang a surprise by resigning from his post, triggering speculation whether he was asked to quit.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju today criticised the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for "doing politics" over the resignation of Delhi LG Najeeb Jung.

"I don't know what problems do the AAP and Congress have. When Jung was working, they were demanding resignation.

Earlier today, Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia met Jung him at Raj Niwas here.

Kejriwal reached the LG's official residence around 8 AM and the breakfast meeting lasted for nearly an hour.

Asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, "He resigned due to personal reasons."

A brief statement released by the Lt Governor's Office did not say why the 66-year-old former IAS officer had called it quits but quoted him as saying that he would return to academics, "his first love".

In the statement, Jung thanked both PM Modi as well as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal for their association with him.