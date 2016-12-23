Najeeb Jung's resignation is 'personal decision', says Centre; slams AAP for questioning Delhi LG's exit

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for questioning Najeeb Jung's exit as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs (MoS) Kiren Rijiju today said that it was Jung's personal decision.

Rijiju also refused to clarify what forced Najeeb Jung to resign as Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

When questioned by reporters, Rijiju said, "Please ask Najeeb Jung why he has resigned. He has resigned and there is no need for any clarification on it..."

The Union Minister also criticised AAP for raising the issue. "I don't know why AAP is questioning us,'' Rijiju asked.

Rijiju also made a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said, "Why does he want to do a question-answer? There is no need for Rahul Gandhi's accusations to be taken seriously".

After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia met outgoing Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung at Raj Bhawan in New Delhi this morning.

Jung's exit yesterday, which caught Delhi's political circles by surprise, also brought the curtain down on a tenure marked by a bitter confrontation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over who had the real power to administer Delhi.

A statement issued by Jung's office did not cite reasons for his resignation but said he would be returning to academics. Kejriwal said he was surprised by Jung's decision and spoke to him after the news became public.

The LG won a crucial victory when the Delhi High Court upheld his primacy in administering the capital but the battle is not yet over with the matter before the Supreme Court, which is hearing the appeal filed by the AAP government.

The SC recently remarked that while Delhi was indeed a Union Territory , the elected government should have "some powers".