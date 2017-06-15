Najma Heptulla to unfurl national flag at Jamia Millia Islamia university

New Delhi: Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, on her maiden visit to Jamia Millia Islamia University after taking charge as its chancellor, would unfurl a national flag and unveil the 'Wall of Heroes', a release from the university said on Thursday.

Heptulla, whose visit to the university is scheduled on June 19, would unfurl a national flag hoisted on a 102-foot- high pole near the entrance of the vice-chancellor's office, it added.

She would also unveil the 'Wall of Heroes' in the Dr Zakir Husain library. The wall would display the photographs of the 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients, the country's highest military decoration.

"The photographs of the soldiers have been put up right next to the wall displaying the photographs of the founders of the nearly century-old university," the release quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Talat Ahmad, as saying.

A resolution to install the national flag at educational institutions was adopted on February 18, 2016, at a meeting chaired by then HRD minister Smriti Irani, with an aim to "instill nationalism and pride" in the students.

"The national flag signifies a strong India and inspires patriotism, unity and integrity," stated the release.

The 'Wall of Heroes' was an initiative under the 'Vidya Veerta Abhiyan' campaign of the HRD Ministry, it added.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) too have recently unveiled the 'Wall of Heroes' on their campuses.