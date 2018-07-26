हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NHRC issues notices to Centre, Delhi government over deaths of 3 sisters in Delhi

The post-mortem report of these girls, aged two, four and eight, confirmed that they died due to malnutrition. The three sisters were taken to the hospital by neighbours where they were declared brought dead.

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government over the deaths of three sisters who were found dead in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Wednesday.

The local police, who were initially treating the deaths natural, are now looking at other angles after the recovery of pills and medicine bottles from the victim's house.

The father of the girls is a labourer who has not returned home since Tuesday. The mother of the deceased is mentally unstable.

According to neighbours, the family had recently moved into this new place and are staying on rent. Mandawali falls under the constituency of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter on Wednesday. Expressing shock and grief over the incident, Sisodia took to Twitter and said that he would visit the family on Thursday.

